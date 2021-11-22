Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the October 14th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.0 days.

ELEZF opened at $21.25 on Monday. Endesa has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endesa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endesa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

