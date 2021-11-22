Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 844.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFC opened at $17.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 66.69, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.25 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFC. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

