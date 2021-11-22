Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.78.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $260.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $141.16 and a 1-year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

