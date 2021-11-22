Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd decreased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,071,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,210 shares during the quarter. Edison International comprises approximately 6.4% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned 0.55% of Edison International worth $114,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 263.2% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the second quarter worth $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Edison International in the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the second quarter worth $47,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $64.90 on Monday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 131.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.