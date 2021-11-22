Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the October 14th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 27.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after buying an additional 134,734 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,098,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after buying an additional 120,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 15.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after buying an additional 83,303 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1,242.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 86,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 79,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 18.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 497,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 76,716 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EOI opened at $20.16 on Monday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $20.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.1095 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

