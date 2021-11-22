Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Eaton by 9.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,765. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $113.79 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

