Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Director Stephanie Kilkenny Sells 1,408,702 Shares

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Director Stephanie Kilkenny sold 1,408,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $2,549,750.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EAST traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 286,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,861. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.84. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $4.83.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45,327 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

