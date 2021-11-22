Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,436,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,218,000 after purchasing an additional 41,888 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 559.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 161,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 137,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 246.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 68,851 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

NYSE:EMN opened at $113.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.68. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $95.44 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

