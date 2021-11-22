Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Short Interest Up 21.2% in October

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the October 14th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

DY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $84.81. 506,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,206. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 95.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 70.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,714,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 165.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after buying an additional 166,116 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

