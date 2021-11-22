DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to report sales of $4.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.10 billion and the lowest is $4.09 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $4.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $16.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.48 billion to $16.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC opened at $31.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

