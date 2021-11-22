Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Sells $451,767.69 in Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $451,767.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 13,396 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $1,918,575.12.

Duolingo stock opened at $135.96 on Monday. Duolingo Inc has a twelve month low of $118.54 and a twelve month high of $204.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUOL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,522,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,353,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

