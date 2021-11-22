DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Stock Position Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,021 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the second quarter worth $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter worth $167,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DSP Group news, insider Tali Chen sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $25,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,689 shares of company stock valued at $58,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSPG shares. Cowen lowered DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG opened at $21.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87. DSP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.33 million, a P/E ratio of -156.77, a P/E/G ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.90.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

