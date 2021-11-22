DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.85

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.85 and last traded at $36.36, with a volume of 73040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Get DraftKings alerts:

The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Woodrow Levin purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $13,502,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,152,278 shares of company stock worth $176,875,976. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in DraftKings by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.