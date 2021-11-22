DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 212,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after buying an additional 29,030 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 59,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $36.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DKNG. Truist Securities reduced their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities increased their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

In related news, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $13,502,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Woodrow Levin purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,152,278 shares of company stock worth $176,875,976 over the last quarter. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

