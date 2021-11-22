Dover (NYSE:DOV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $178.35

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $178.35 and last traded at $178.31, with a volume of 2048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.05.

Several research firms recently commented on DOV. Vertical Research began coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.57. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dover by 681.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Dover by 361.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Dover by 334.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

