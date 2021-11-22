DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Upgraded at Truist Securities

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) was upgraded by Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Shares of DV stock opened at $31.53 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.