DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Now Covered by Cannonball Research

Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

NYSE DV opened at $31.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.74. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $62,651,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $54,766,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

