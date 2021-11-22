Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Holdings Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,780,000 after purchasing an additional 180,692 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter valued at $12,540,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter valued at $31,804,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 33.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 83,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 159.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 132,522 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $508.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 31.78%.

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorian LPG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

