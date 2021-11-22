Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 180.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Domtar worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Domtar by 409.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Domtar in the first quarter valued at $1,543,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 410.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $55.42 on Monday. Domtar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 95.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domtar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

