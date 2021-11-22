Dollar Tree (DLTR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Dollar Tree to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dollar Tree to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $134.96 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $135.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day moving average of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

