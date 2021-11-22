DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DNBBY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a buy rating and set a 206.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 180.00 to 187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNBBY opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 38.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $2.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. DNB Bank ASA’s payout ratio is 89.77%.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

