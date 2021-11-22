DMarket 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,225.00 (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 22nd. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $1,225.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One DMarket coin can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00047394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.74 or 0.00225681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00087673 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DMarket Coin Profile

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

DMarket Coin Trading

