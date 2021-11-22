DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the October 14th total of 2,900,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.10. 5,913,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,218. DLocal has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in DLocal in the third quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DLocal by 1,092.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DLocal in the third quarter valued at $98,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

