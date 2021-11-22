Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Receives $24.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dingdong (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth $84,870,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $5,734,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $7,469,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $402,000. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dingdong has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.78.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $719.58 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Dingdong will post -6.69 EPS for the current year.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

