Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading 6.9% Higher

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) shares traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $385.01 and last traded at $385.01. 7,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 370,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $360.27.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.21.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.77%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 650.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

