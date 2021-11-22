Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DGII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of DGII opened at $23.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.16 million, a P/E ratio of 79.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.02. Digi International has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the third quarter valued at $10,732,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 658,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after buying an additional 88,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 69,193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the third quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

