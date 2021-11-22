Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.93.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on DGII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
Shares of DGII opened at $23.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.16 million, a P/E ratio of 79.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.02. Digi International has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the third quarter valued at $10,732,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 658,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after buying an additional 88,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 69,193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the third quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
About Digi International
Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.
