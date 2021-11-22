Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Up 19.4% in October

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 727,800 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the October 14th total of 609,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 982,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,639. The company has a market cap of $36.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.39. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 106,928 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 93,055 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. 9.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

