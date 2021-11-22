Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.56.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $102.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.93. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $582,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,105 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

