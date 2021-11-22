Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TKAMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.33. 25,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,648. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

