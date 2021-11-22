Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $35.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

M stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.27%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Macy’s by 165.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter worth $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 122.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Macy’s by 167.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

