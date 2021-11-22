Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target to $20.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PRMW has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE PRMW opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -142.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.62%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $3,765,837.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $242,804.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,315,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,204 shares of company stock worth $10,508,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Primo Water by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 88,892 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter valued at about $13,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 33.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.9% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 117.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

