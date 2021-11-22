Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,539.78 ($46.25).

Several brokerages have commented on DLN. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

DLN stock opened at GBX 3,432 ($44.84) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,850 ($50.30). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,519.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,521.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 74.29.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

