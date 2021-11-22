DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Million

Brokerages predict that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will report $3.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.80 million and the lowest is $2.90 million. DermTech reported sales of $2.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year sales of $12.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 million to $12.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.60 million, with estimates ranging from $23.60 million to $26.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DMTK. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $109,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $40,749.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the second quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in DermTech by 160.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter worth $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DermTech during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter worth $59,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK opened at $21.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51. DermTech has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $84.49.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

