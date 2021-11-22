Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €151.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €151.00 ($171.59) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s current price.

DHER has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($198.86) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($176.14) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €158.39 ($179.99).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €128.30 ($145.80) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €94.50 ($107.39) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($165.23). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €114.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €116.47.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

