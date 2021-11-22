Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Short Interest Update

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,008,600 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the October 14th total of 836,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $4.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

