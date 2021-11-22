Degenerator Market Capitalization Reaches $913,535.72 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.80 or 0.00341069 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012555 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013865 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004842 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012867 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.