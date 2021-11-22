Databroker Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Databroker has a total market cap of $5.87 million and approximately $464.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for $0.0705 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Databroker has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.32 or 0.00227599 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00086129 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,213,572 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

