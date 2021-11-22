Dash Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.07 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $2.07 billion and approximately $473.16 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $198.33 or 0.00337645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012777 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00013823 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005142 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,441,246 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

