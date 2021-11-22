Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the October 14th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS:DNPLY opened at $12.17 on Monday. Dai Nippon Printing has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

