Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.08). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSO shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CM Management LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,366,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,480. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a market cap of $218.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.25.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.