Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Short Interest Update

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the October 14th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCN opened at $2.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $6.90.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,696.27% and a negative return on equity of 104.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CYCN shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

