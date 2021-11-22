cVault.finance (CORE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $101.10 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $101.10 million and approximately $364,160.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $10,110.28 or 0.18033704 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00047292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.02 or 0.00228345 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00088297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

