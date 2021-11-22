Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Curis worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,079,000 after buying an additional 4,202,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Curis by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,875 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Curis by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,583,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,910 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,896,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Curis by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,582,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,229 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRIS opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. Curis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

