Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,068,200 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the October 14th total of 858,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,253,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of CURLF opened at $9.83 on Monday. Curaleaf has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CURLF. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Curaleaf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

