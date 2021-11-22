Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 7,573 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

In other news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,699. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGNX opened at $33.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.