Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 24,466 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,466 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth $39,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,535 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,025,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,449 shares of company stock worth $31,411,230. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio stock opened at $285.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.69 and a beta of 1.27. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.60 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.