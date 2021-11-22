Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $272,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGTI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $23.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60. Agiliti, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $621,822.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott A. Christensen sold 19,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $476,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,466 in the last quarter.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

