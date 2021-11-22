Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,933 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of PlayAGS worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,131 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 247,398 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $7.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $267.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 3.36. PlayAGS Inc has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

