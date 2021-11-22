Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,432 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,389,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 340,612 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,545,000 after purchasing an additional 117,450 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,950,000 after purchasing an additional 244,682 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,368,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,323,000 after purchasing an additional 217,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,600,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,335,000 after purchasing an additional 370,249 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $56.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.82. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.88 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 13,160 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $799,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,030 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $123,809.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,568 shares of company stock worth $4,679,103 over the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

