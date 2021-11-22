Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 338.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,374 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

